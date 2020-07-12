CUMBERLAND — The We Are Fort Hill Committee has selected Dave Christopher and Paul Green as this year’s Deeds, Not Words award recipients.
Christopher is a charter member of the F-Club where he was active and held several offices. He has been a board member of the Fort Hill Scholarship Fund and co-chaired the stadium committee representing the Fort Hill community. He also assists with the car show and dance to raise funds for the Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund.
Christopher has always had a passion for Fort Hill football and holds the record for attending 706 consecutive games over the last63 years. He and his wife Rena reside in Cumberland.
Green is a graduate of Fort Hill and spent 50 years at his alma mater as a teacher, administrator, coach and athletic director. His vision resulted in the “Big Red Wall” in 1999, and he and his son, Paul Jr., are both proud brick owners. He and his wife, Victoria, a fellow retired Fort Hill teacher are the parents of P.J., Class of 1999, and reside in Jacksonville, Florida, with his wife, Mindy, and daughter, Caroline.
The Fort Hill Hall of Fame luncheon is scheduled for Sept. 26 at noon and in the school’s media center where Fort Hill Hall of Fame Inductees and Deed, Not Words Honorees will be recognized.
Anyone interested in attending the luncheon should contact Mark Manges at 240-362-6670 or Sally Shreve at 301-707-6017. Tickets are $30 if purchased by Aug. 21 and $40 after.
