CRESAPTOWN — Led by the conference's Player of the Year and what head coach John Wall called "One of our best games of the season," Calvary Christian Academy successfully repeated as the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament champion with a 3-0 sweep of Cumberland Valley.
The Eagles, who have reached the conference final the past four seasons, won by game scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-20 to keep the title for another year.
"Before the game, we talked about coming together as a team," Wall said. "We created a lot of offense. Even though Cumberland Valley was very aggressive, our hitters kept attacking the ball to go against their defense."
Dayton, with another triple double, led the Eagles with 22 kills, 11 service points and 10 digs.
Kaitlyn Wilson had a double double with 18 assists, 12 service points with seven kills and seven digs. Zoe Pifer had 16 digs, six kills, seven points and two aces. Sadie Strawderman added 13 service points with three aces and two digs.
Dayton, Pifer and Wilson were named to the All-Tournament Team. Also, Dayton was named the conference's Player of the Year, Wilson was chosen to the first team and Pifer was selected to the second team.
Others contributing were Allie Scritchfield with nine assists and four digs, Emmy Speis had three kills, seven service points, a block and a dig. Emmy Wilson had two assists, a kill and six blocks and Breanna Jackson had five digs.
Next week, the Eagles (19-1 overall, 13-1 MDCC) will play at Moorefield, West Virginia, on Monday evening and will visit Allegany on Thursday before taking part in the Maryland Christian School Invitational in Baltimore next Saturday.
