CUMBERLAND — The deadline for the Juneteenth poster promotion sponsored by the Times-News in cooperation with Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007 has been extended through Wednesday.
Elementary and middle school students are asked to create posters with the theme, “Why is it important for our region to understand and celebrate Juneteenth?”
Contest posters should be no larger than 24 by 36 inches, preferably in a vertical (portrait) format. They can be uploaded through an online portal, https://www.times-news.com/site/juneteenth_poster_contest.html, or delivered/mailed to 19 Baltimore St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
Judging will be completed by the staff of the Times-News and representatives of the NAACP with cash prizes awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners.
