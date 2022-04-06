CUMBERLAND, Md. — A deal that would have transferred ownership of the historic building at 19 Frederick St. to a local businessman for creation of a beverage and hospitality business has fallen through.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss disclosed the breakdown of the negotiations at a City Council work session held Wednesday at City Hall. With the structure last occupied in 2009, the lack of a deal has resulted in multiple failed requests for proposals and a facility sitting vacant for 13 years.
"Unfortunately, the individual we were trying to work out an agreement with, after he did his due diligence, decided he wanted to walk away at this time," said Morriss. "As a city, we will regroup."
Constructed in 1904, the three-story Georgian Revival building was originally a post office and later served as a police station. The last tenant was the Allegany County Human Resources and Development Commission, but that organization moved into a new building on Virginia Avenue in 2009.
A big challenge in restoring the 118-year old building, according to officials, is the work needed on the roof, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, fire suppression systems, and elevator service.
"When you look at a building of that size and the magnitude of work that needs to be put into it, part of it, without question, is cost and the ability to manage a project of that size because it truly is a unique property in downtown Cumberland," said Morriss.
The Cumberland Economic Development Corporation issued a request for proposals from developers in September and received 23 letters of interest laying out ideas for the building. Two developers actually applied for ownership with one proposal ultimately emerging as a front runner with plans for a beverage production facility.
Morriss said the businessman has supplied some information on the building that could help the city.
"He is giving us some info from his engineer, and we will bring in a structural engineer to see what we may need to do to make it a viable building in the future," said Morriss. "We want to know what the overall cost is going to be. What will be the initial cost, and what the city could afford to put into if necessary."
Morriss was asked if tearing the building down, which sits across from City Hall, would be an option given the high cost of renovations.
"When you are trying to restore a historic building, it does add to the cost and in some ways it may not be economically feasible," said Morriss. "That is why you will see so many of these buildings are handled by government entities. The city of Cumberland itself doesn't have the financial ability to do it independently. But we will reach out to the state and the (federal government) to see if there is any potential funding there, but I would not want to jump into possibly demolishing it. As we've seen in the past with many buildings of this nature, unfortunately that does happen a good bit."
Morriss said any other interested parties in the building have likely moved on and would no longer be interested.
