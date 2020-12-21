FROSTBURG — The 17th annual Storybook Holiday event, organized by the Children’s Literature Centre at Frostburg State University, was tasked with a new but common problem: How to hold a beloved event amid a pandemic.
Choosing to soldier on, organizer Barbara Ornstein said the group abandoned one holiday tradition, its “sticker stop” scavenger hunt — which typically brings crowds of hundreds to Main Street in Frostburg — for a safer, contact-free event: a parking meter decoration competition called “Deck the Meters.”
“In these times, everyone needed something to do,” said Ornstein, “but we never expected it to blow up like this.” To Ornstein’s surprise, every one of 76 meters that line the streets in downtown Frostburg were adopted by local residents, including Mayor Robert Flanigan, and businesses like newly opened thrift store Cauldron Vintage, which hoped to bring some holiday cheer to an unusual season.
Peggy Atkinson-Blair, owner of P.S. Hair Design, co-organized the decoration event, which was inspired by a similar tradition in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
One of the most talked about meters, a larger-than-life Holiday Barbie located near St. Michael Church, was the brainchild of local resident Shelby Hutcheson.
“When I heard about the meter decorating from Peggy, I knew it was something our family would love to do,” Hutcheson said. She said Holiday Barbie was “a labor of love” involving her two young daughters, a friend that helped find the mannequin, another that hand-lettered the display box and Hutcheson’s husband whose craftsmanship brought it all together.
“I love our small town and seeing all of the meters that were decorated. We were so glad to be part of it,” said Hutcheson, whose display ultimately won her the individual prize following judging.
Other prizes were also awarded, Ornstein said. Best family display went to Michael Shockey and his family for their “Gnome for the Holiday” meter, Gonzaga Family Health won for its COVID-19 doctor nutcracker, and the grand prize was awarded to the Walbert family for their life-sized skier, which fooled more than just a few motorists into thinking there was someone waiting to cross the street.
Initially, the prizes were going to be small tokens, said Ornstein, “but then the community just turned out. People started approaching us to give toward the prizes and it snowballed from there.” Those with winning meters will now receive gift cards to local businesses, baskets with donations from the Palace Theatre and more.
Mikayla Dodge and her husband Zach, alumni of Frostburg State University, took their infant daughter Aria to see the parking meters.
“We loved how creative and detailed each meter was decorated,” Mikayla Dodge said. “Our favorite was the Hotel Gunter’s tribute to ‘A Christmas Story’ with the leg lamp.”
The Dodges will be spending Christmas as a trio, owing to the pandemic, but say the parking meters brought them an unexpected joy.
“It is important during these times to still find ways to safely enjoy the holidays and between the local Christmas light displays and the parking meters, we are able to feel the holiday spirit,” Mikayla Dodge said.
Ornstein said that all the positive response has been overwhelming.
“We had no idea this would be such a hit,” she said. “It pulled the whole community together at a time when we need it most ... our only challenge now is asking the city of Frostburg to find more meters for when we do this again next year.”
