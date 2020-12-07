CUMBERLAND — Members of the Western Maryland delegation are expecting a reduced level of output from the upcoming 2021 legislative session in Annapolis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maryland General Assembly will convene Jan. 13 and run through mid-April, however much of the work will likely be conducted virtually, local lawmakers said.
The four members of the Western Maryland Delegation, which includes Sen. George Edwards and Dels. Wendell Beitzel, Mike McKay and Jason Buckel, shared their views on the upcoming session during a virtual meeting sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce. Held Friday morning via Zoom, the event was the annual pre-legislative forum designed to give the public an idea of what to expect out of Annapolis in the coming year.
Edwards said sessions will be limited to two hours in Annapolis. To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, plexiglass has been erected around desks while being placed as dividers throughout much of the House and Senate.
Edwards said lawmakers will be in adjacent chambers or working remotely.
“It will be hectic trying to figure how to handle things,” he said. “You have everybody wanting to chime in and you have a couple hundred people involved.”
Beitzel said, “Right now it looks like no one will be allowed in the Capitol building. That means the House building and Senate building ... no lobbyists, no public. Our sessions will be abbreviated. It looks like initially, there probably won’t be much (taking place) in Annapolis until we get into late February and March when bills start rolling through.
“They will limit the number of bills that will be introduced. We’ve had people put 50, 60 or 70 bills in and you know most of them aren’t going anywhere and that takes money and staff and everything else.”
The lawmakers said local bills will be submitted, but they expect larger issues to consume much of the time. The massive Kirwan Commission package on education reform, which Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed, will be revisited.
“The school construction (funding) bill was tied to the Kirwan bill,” said Edwards. “So when the governor vetoed Kirwan it automatically prevented the school construction as well. I am told the (General Assembly) will override the veto, which should result in passing the school construction portion. You will likely see a rewriting of Kirwan.”
Other big topics will include COVID-19 and the pandemic response, including the rollout of vaccinations, as well as working on the implementation of sports betting, which Marylanders overwhelmingly approved in the general election.
“I’m much, much more pessimistic than my colleagues here and across the state,” said Buckel. “I think the session is going to be extremely difficult. Because it is all virtual the committee hearings will not be terribly productive. There will be a dearth of communication among members. I don’t think there will be very many members in Annapolis approaching full-time until March.
“And so my prediction, we will do some veto overrides and restructuring of Kirwan. We will do the police reform agenda that the Democrat party wants to push forward, they think they need to get something out of.
“We do several COVID-related things and certainly things around the implementation of sports betting. But, outside of those agenda items and some local bills, I will be surprised if an awful lot of bills get done. It’s going to be that kind of a year,” he said.
