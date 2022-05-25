CUMBERLAND — Not only do DelFest Academy students get instruction from the best in bluegrass, but they may also get the opportunity to play on the festival's main stage.
DelFest is back in Allegany County this year and that means so is the academy. Although canceled the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival has returned to the county fairgrounds where it's held each Memorial Day weekend.
Although the four-day festival begins Thursday, the academy, a three-day music instruction program, is held Monday through Wednesday. The academy features students on guitar, bass, mandolin, banjo and standup bass receiving music lessons from some of the top stars performing at DelFest.
"It's great to be back," said Lisa McCoury, who runs the academy. "This is my largest academy with 117 people. We have 14 instructors this year where last time it was 10. Everyone comes to learn no matter what level they're at. We've had students that have been coming for years so it's like a big family."
One of the highlights of the academy took place Wednesday, the final day. Known as the band scramble, groups of 8 to 10 students were tasked with playing a song in a competition.
Frank Fiola of Philadelphia was participating for his 10th consecutive year. He said students are placed in bands on the first day.
"It's a random mix of names that they pull out of a hat," Fiola said. "You never know who you will be in with. They could be beginners or people that have been playing for a few years. You have to name your band and pick and song and get ready to play it."
Fiola played in the Gotham City Creepers, which learned "The Joker" by Steve Miller.
"The instructors decide which band is the best and the winning band gets to play on the stage right after the Del McCoury sound check on Thursday night to open up the festival," Fiola said.
Judges, which include Del McCoury's sons Ronnie and Rob and several other DelFest performers, listen to the groups with their backs' turned, which keeps them from seeing the band members. The judges then are tasked with picking a winner.
"The band scramble is great," said Jimmy Russell, a guitarist from Landenberg, Pennsylvania. "It forces you to get together people you don't know and you are along different levels of ability and you have to learn a song and perform it. So you learn so much and it challenges you."
Alani Sugar, who lives in the Baltimore area, has been participating in the academy since she was 15.
"This is my sixth academy," said Sugar. "It is really fun and it's relaxed. I met a lot of really good friends here. You also get to hang out with heroes. I took fiddle lessons from Jason Carter. He's taught me a lot of things that I been using in my playing."
Sugar played with a scramble band called Rolling Stoney Mountain Kids along with bass player Isabel Gallus.
"This is my very first academy," said Gallus. "I've been volunteering here for a couple years then I decided to try the academy.
"When I came to DelFest for the first time it just felt like family," he said. "It was a really great festival where everyone is here for the music. It's a great way to meet people. I think it is awesome that the McCourys come back to this area. They are so welcoming and make you feel at home."
"We've had actual bands come out of the academy," said Lisa McCoury. "The Fireside Collective is now touring and some of the members of that band were in the academy. Another student, Lauren Price, with The Price Sisters, was in the academy in 2012 and now she is an instructor here. We're very proud of our students."
