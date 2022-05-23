CUMBERLAND — DelFest is back — finally.
The popular bluegrass and American music festival returns to Allegany County after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is normally held each year on Memorial Day weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
"It's really been three years if you think about it since we've had it," said Barb Beuhl, DelFest liaison. "The last DelFest was 2019. But it finally hit me today that we are actually going to have DelFest this year. It's exciting."
DelFest week features several activities leading up to the festival and headline performer Tyler Childers. New this year will be the DelVille Pub March in downtown Cumberland on Tuesday.
"The comments from the fans that are coming ... they are more excited than ever to come to DelFest," said Beuhl. "The McCoury family has missed Cumberland and all the friends they've made. I think this is going to be the best one yet."
Festival-goers began arriving Sunday with participants of the DelFest Academy meeting at the fairgrounds for a meet-and-greet pizza party. The DelFest Academy officially kicks off Monday morning. The three-day academy includes musical instruction from some of the top artists at DelFest.
The pub march will feature stops at various pubs and eateries. According to Beuhl, the McCoury family wanted to spread the festival's economic benefit into the city.
The march begins at 4:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park on Centre Street. Musicians will lead the march to Mezzos, followed by Niners, the Baltimore Street Grill and City Lights. It ends at The Corner Tavern with a free outdoor concert by the Davisson Brothers Band at 8 p.m.
Named after bluegrass artist Del McCoury, DelFest begins Thursday and features more than 30 bands playing on three stages. The event includes daily performances by The Del McCoury Band.
Thursday's performers include Robert Earl Keene, Anders Osbourne and Jackie Greene, as well as Leftover Salmon. Friday features Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas and Railroad Earth. Saturday's lineup includes The Travelin' McCourys, Hot Club of Cowtown, Steve Poltz, Della Mae and Cris Jacobs.
Sunday's headliner is Tyler Childers backed by the Travelin' McCourys, Sam Bush, Sierra Hull and Dre Anders. The performance by Childers will be one of the only performances by the artist this year.
According to Beuhl, additional people are needed to work the event, which includes hourly compensation. For more information, email Beuhl at Barb@Delfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.