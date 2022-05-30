CUMBERLAND, Md. — Ronnie McCoury said the way to keep bluegrass and DelFest going for years into the future is by giving young new acts an opportunity to shine.
The McCourys were once again "paying it forward" this weekend by giving several new performers the chance to play at DelFest, including The Price Sisters.
DelFest was held Thursday through Sunday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Sunday, the final day of the festival, was met with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. The crowd was the largest of the festival. Many people were there to see headliner Tyler Childers, who played the closing set of the festival backed by The Travelin' McCourys, which features Del McCoury's sons Rob McCoury on banjo and Ronnie McCoury on mandolin.
"We are so happy to be back, so happy for the turnout and the weather," said Ronnie McCoury. "We always get a little rain ... that's what happens. But we are tickled with it all."
The festival had some rain on Thursday and Friday but cleared up for the final two days.
Ronnie McCoury said the Price Sisters got their start in the bluegrass community by attending the DelFest Academy, the instructional part of DelFest held Monday through Wednesday prior to the festival starting on Thursday.
The Price Sisters, from southeast Ohio, feature Lauren Napier Price on mandolin and vocals; Leanna Price, vocals and fiddle. Backing the sisters is Bobby Osbourne Jr. on upright bass, Connor Vlietstra, guitar, and Trevor Holder on bass.
"This is our first time to play DelFest," said Lauren Price. "My sister and I came to the academy as students in 2013 as a high school graduation present from my mom and dad."
"After they did that academy, nine years ago that week, they drove home to graduate from high school," said Ronnie McCoury.
"It was the week we were graduating, so we had to leave early before the festival started," said Lauren Price. "But we kept working on what we learned and kept playing. Then I got a message to come and teach at the academy this year and I said, 'sure, I'd love to.'"
They released their first album, "A Heart Never Knows," in 2018.
"After the academy, they worked hard at what they do, and it really came together. They are great singers and players. I'm very proud of them," said Ronnie McCoury.
Ronnie recently produced the Price Sisters' latest album, titled "Between the Lines," which should be released in the coming weeks.
"We can't thank them enough," said Lauren Price. "They are so giving and willing to help the next generation coming along."
McCoury was asked how the collaboration that brought Tyler Childers to DelFest occurred. Childers is only scheduled to do a few shows this year.
"We had somebody ask if he would be interested, and he said the way he wanted to come was to come play some bluegrass with us," said Ronnie McCoury. "He is a great singer and great songwriter, and we were very happy that he was able to come to DelFest this year. It was a special treat for everyone."
