CUMBERLAND — DelFest organizers are considering a September festival if the traditional May timeframe can not be accommodated due to COVID-19.
The popular bluegrass and Americana music festival is typically held each Memorial Day weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. However, like many live events, it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus.
Stan Strickland, manager for Del McCoury, said a decision will likely be made in early February.
“We are still cautiously optimistic about Memorial Day. But like everyone else that is out there in the live event business, we have a backup plan for the fall,” said Strickland. “None of us believe we are not going to have a festival this year. We are subject to how quickly the vaccine takes hold and the (rate of infection) numbers give us more confidence.
“But as it stands, we are still giving ourselves a few more weeks before making a decision whether it will be May or September.”
Strickland said he has been in close consultation with the McCoury family, as well as the governor’s office to monitor the situation.
“We, Rob and Ronnie (McCoury Del’s sons) especially, we need to give it as much time as we can because so many people depend on us. It matters to people. We are part of the community and we always respect that it impacts local folks and local businesses,” said Strickland.
“But also we are watching very closely with Allegany County,” he added. “We don’t want to bring people in if it is not stable. But at the same time, our fans come from New York, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Colorado and other places. So we really have to take a 360 (degree) view of things.”
Strickland said last year’s lineup will return. Artists scheduled for 2020, which would have been the 13th DelFest, included Old Crowe Medicine Show, Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Molly Tuttle, Jerry Douglas, Leftover Salmon, Anders Osbourne and Jackie Greene, Della Mae, Steve Poltz, Hot Club of Cow Town, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Billy Strings, Mandolin Orange, Sierra Hull, and the Infamous Stringdusters.
“We had a strong lineup and 100% of the artists have stayed with us,” said Strickland. “So we have rolled over our 2020 lineup into 2021. We are really fortunate with that.”
Strickland said May is approaching quickly.
“When you look at the numbers it’s hard to be optimistic. We may be one of the first festivals back at work in the country. But a lot of people are making decisions and we think they are making them prematurely. We owe to the community to make the best possible decision at the last possible moment we can. As long as we are gathering information, we just have to be patient.”
Strickland said changes could be necessitated to accommodate a safe environment, including social distancing.
“There are always changes we can make in terms of how we present the festival as well. We’ve had great cooperation from the governor’s office and his staff. We’ve been in communication with them,” he said. “So we feel whatever decision we make will be the best for everybody. We are getting great guidance from the governor’s staff. If we are on the cusp, we may decide to limit the capacity. Whatever is necessary to do it safely.”
Strickland said a few dates are being considered in September if May doesn’t work out. But a specific weekend has not yet been selected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.