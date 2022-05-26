CUMBERLAND — DelFest moved into full swing Thursday with Del McCoury, the festival's patriarch, kicking off the event with his band's now infamous sound-check show.
Held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, the four-day bluegrass and Americana music festival has a tradition of opening at 4:00 p.m. with a hour-and-a-half show from the Del McCoury Band which is called the "sound check."
Many early festival-goers look forward to the sound-check tradition, which features Del and crew in casual wear taking requests from the crowd.
If anyone wondered if Del, now 82, might show signs of slowing down or find his voice unsteady, McCoury quickly erased all worries.
"It's good to be back," shouted an enthusiastic McCoury as the sound-check began. "We missed you."
"He sounds great," said Zeke Strober, of Silver Spring. "He never gives anything other than a strong performance."
"It's great to see him again," said Dan Durantaye, of Ellicott City. "I remember thinking while walking in here if it would be okay, and nothing has changed. Del and the band sound great."
Del announced a song called, "White House Blues," a bluegrass standard about the assassination on U.S. President William McKinley in 1901.
"I think I was around when this happened," joked Del. "You would think this is a sad song, but it is a lively tune."
The crowd was responsive to Del and his ban,d which featured Jason Carter on fiddle, Alan Bartram on bass, and Del's sons Ronnie McCoury on mandolin and Rob McCoury on banjo.
The inner racing track at the fairgrounds was packed with several thousand enthusiastic attendees.
Mer Saylor and her uncle Neal Jamboy of Philadelphia were at the festival Thursday.
"This is my 10th DelFest," said Jamboy. "2019 was my ninth ... and we lost two (DelFests) to the pandemic. The first time I came here it changed my whole life. You get to hang out with some wonderful people. It restores my faith in humanity every year. I wouldn't miss it."
"This is my first time," said Saylor. "Neal was in the room when I was born. I've been hearing about (DelFest) for a long time. I wanted to go in 2020, but we rolled the tickets over. I heard about the music and love you feel here. It's a beautiful thing."
Durantaye is the owner of the Sunflower Trading Hat Company in Ellicott City. He is attending for the fifth time as a vendor.
"I travel a lot and work a lot of festivals and honestly, DelFest is top five," said Durantaye. "It feels good here. We come early and take full advantage. We float the river and take it all in. We love it."
Following the Del McCoury sound check the winner of the DelFest Academy's band scramble gets to come on the stage to play a song. Rob McCoury introduced the group which called themselves, "The Morning Jays."
The academy band scramble features the students placed in groups of 8 to 10 people and they must learn a song and compete in a band competition. The Morning Jays played the bluegrass standard, "Forty Years of Trouble."
Jason Ariefel of Silver Spring was attending DelFest for his ninth time. This event is just great," said Ariefel. "It's the best place to be this week of the year."
DelFest feature more than 30 acts playing on three stages. For information, including ticket availability, visit DelFest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.