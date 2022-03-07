BARTON — On the last day of January, a crew from the Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service responded to a mining operation along the Garrett/Allegany county line where workers constructing a road had discovered a denned sow and two newborn cubs.
“It’s likely that the sow had dug through the high-wall and made a den,” said Harry Spiker, a biologist with the agency who has decades of experience dealing with the state’s bruins. “We got a call from a Natural Resources Police officer about it. Apparently, workers (for Tri-Star Mining) heard the cubs and investigated and called for help. They were quite concerned about the bears.”
The WHS crew was able to dart and sedate the sow, described as a small and likely young bear. Her hairless cubs, Spiker estimates, were just days old. “They are about one-half pound when born,” he said.
Working quickly to avoid prolonged exposure of the cubs to the cold temperature and to keep handling of the sow to a minimum, the crew constructed a makeshift den on another part of the mining property that was suggested by the coal company personnel.
“That’s something we’ve done on many occasions,” Spiker said of the quick den construction job using logs and other natural objects. The sow was fitted with a radio collar allowing her location to be known in the future.
But, as also sometimes happens, according to Spiker, the sow wasn’t content with the new den.
“We checked on her the next day and the signal from the collar was coming from a few hundred yards away from the den we had made for her,” Spiker said. The crew didn’t bother the sow, but checked the manmade den where they had left her and discovered that one of the cubs had died from exposure.
“We have had incidents when we’ve relocated a sow with multiple cubs and the sow has moved, but taken each of the cubs to the new denning spot. It didn’t happen that way this time,” Spiker said.
He believes it is possible that this small sow bear had given birth for the first time and was simply not experienced in bruin motherhood, presumably moving just the one cub with her.
“We will check for the radio collar signal every month or so to note her location and she will be on our schedule when we visit dens in March 2023.”
Sometime this week, WHS crews will begin checking the dens of radio-collared sows in the four western counties and counting the number of new bears that have been brought into the sylvan world of Western Maryland. Each sow will be given a thorough physical examination and each cub will be ear-tagged and receive a microchip under the skin of its back so it can be identified.
The average birth rate for cubs per sow in Maryland is above three, Spiker has said, describing that as an impressive bruin natality when compared to other parts of bear range.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.