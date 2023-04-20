CUMBERLAND — An Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy has had her police powers suspended after her indictment Wednesday by a grand jury.
Holly Faye Wright, 40, is accused of accessing an online bank account belonging to her ex-husband and removing money, according to the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit. The account was not a joint account.
Authorities said the alleged fraud was reported to state police March 3.
Wright was charged via criminal summons with theft, perjury, identity theft/fraud and obstruction of justice.
She is awaiting her next court appearance.
