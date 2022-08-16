CUMBERLAND — CSX crews cleared the tracks Monday of two empty coal cars that derailed Sunday night along Queen City Drive near Humpty Dumpty Learning Center.
First responders were called to the location about 7:30 p.m. after the two cars, which were part of a freight train moving through the area, left the tracks but remained partially upright.
A CSX spokeswoman said Monday afternoon there were no injuries to the train crew and the incident remains under investigation.
CSX crews worked throughout the night forcing the closure of Queen City between Centre and Bedford streets.
Cumberland Police controlled traffic during the road closure.
