CUMBERLAND — Rockabilly guitarist and singer Deke Dickerson will headline the Joe Maphis 100th Celebration Aug. 7 at 1812 Brewery.
Dickerson has performed with some of the rockabilly’s top acts, including Brian Setzer, Marty Stuart, Kenny Vaughn, Duane Eddy, Dick Dale and Elvis Presley’s guitarists Scotty Moore and James Burton.
“I’ve been lucky in that regard to play with a lot of great players,” said Dickerson. “But Joe Maphis was my biggest influence. I’m a Joe Maphis nut.”
Maphis (1921-1986), of Cumberland, would have turned 100 this year. Known as the “King of the Strings,” he grew up on Virginia Avenue where he learned guitar, fiddle and banjo and joined his first bands. He went on to perform nationally on radio and TV and became a sought after recording artist.
The celebration is free and open to the public and designed to raise awareness of the area’s music heritage. The event will include the unveiling of a bench inscribed for Maphis, which will ultimately be placed downtown at a site to be named later.
The celebration is a followup to a Maphis tribute held in 2016 at the Allegany Museum that Dickerson couldn’t attend.
“I was so sad that I couldn’t make the one that happened five years ago,” said Dickerson, who is friend of the Maphis family. “All of my Joe Maphis buddies went. I didn’t get to go, so I said if they do another one I am definitely going to make it happen.”
Dickerson’s family roots are in Virginia, however his parents moved from Virginia to Columbia, Missouri, where he was born. In 1991, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. It was there he decided to publish a newsletter based on one of Maphis’ songs.
“I started making this ‘Flying Fingers Newsletter,’ dedicated to the life and career of Joe Maphis,” said Dickerson. “It was really how I got started with the whole thing. I was just so obsessed with Joe and I couldn’t believe more people didn’t know about him. So it was sort of like a fan club.”
Maphis married the musically talented Rose Lee (Schetrompf) of Clear Spring in 1953. She sang and played rhythm guitar alongside her husband for the remainder of his career. The couple became known as Mr. and Mrs. Country Music.
“I sent the newsletters out and sent a copy to Jody (Maphis, Joe and Rose’s son) and Rose Lee and it said for $10 you could get a year’s worth,” said Dickerson. “I got a handwritten letter from Rose with a check for $10 saying thanks for doing this and keeping Joe’s name alive. It’s really sort of how I established all the musical connections I have today with the whole Joe Maphis thing.”
Once in Southern California, Dickerson played with Dave Stuckey in the Dave & Deke Combo. He currently performs with Deke Dickerson and the Whippersnappers.
Dickerson, 52, has recorded 14 albums with several songs included on movie soundtracks thanks to his relationship with actor Johnny Knoxville. Two of Dickerson’s songs are featured in the newest Disneyland ride, Cars Land, at the Disney California Adventure Park.
In 2019, Dickerson was selected as the Ameripolitan Musician of the Year award.
The celebration will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with local musicians performing followed by Kyle Eldridge, a rockabilly guitarist and singer from Louisville, Kentucky, and Dickerson. Special guests will also join the musicians on stage.
“At 13 I saw Chuck Berry playing on TV and I said, I want to do that,” Dickerson said. “I got a horrible guitar and started trying to learn Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly songs. A couple years later I was playing in my first rockabilly band and I’ve been at it ever since. Now I have this opportunity to come to Cumberland and celebrate Joe Maphis and it’s a real honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.