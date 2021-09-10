CUMBERLAND — Did one of the hijackers on board Flight 93 call his own answering machine during the attack to apologize and ask for forgiveness? A story appearing in the September edition of Allegany Magazine written by correspondent, local guide and newspaper columnist Ellen McDaniel-Weissler says yes.
“Toward the end of September 2001, my husband was at work as the IT director of a call center in Frostburg. One of their contracts involved making service calls to recently-initiated telephone customers,” Ellen writes in her contribution. “A call center rep working that day urgently signaled my husband to her station to listen to what she was hearing, to tell her that she wasn’t hallucinating.”
According to McDaniel-Weissler’s story, the employee of the call center had phoned a number to check in on a new customer, and hearing his voice mail pick up had almost canceled the call, when she caught the sound of what sounded like a panicked man against a background of other screaming and weeping.
“The call said something like ‘I’m sorry! Please forgive me! I never meant this to happen! They told us we were just going to hijack the plane and ask for a ransom and then land safely and no one would get hurt! If I had known people were going to die, I never would have been part of this! Please forgive me! God forgive me! I’m so sorry!”
McDaniel-Weissler says her husband and his co-workers were shaken and horrified as the pieces of the day began to come together.
“The 9-11 hijackers who were trained to fly the planes knew what the plan was. Others involved in the plot were told only to keep the passengers quiet and in their seats, and that everything would end peacefully,” she contends. “One of these, finally realizing that he and the innocent passengers on the plane were doomed, had the presence of mind to call his own landline from the plane and re-record the outgoing voice mail greeting from his cell phone, in the desperate hope that someday, someone would hear it.”
McDaniel-Weissler confesses she has never personally heard the recording and that the FBI was called and came to the call center to investigate the matter.
“That recorded message was turned over to the FBI, and I expect it now lies somewhere in their vaults,” she says. She also admits she has heard no more about the alleged recording and any mention of it seems to have become a non-issue surrounding the events of Sept. 11.
Government officials made a succinct choice very early in the decision-making process of memorializing Flight 93 that the names of the four terrorists onboard the doomed plane would never be mentioned in any service, monument or memorial. McDaniel-Weissler says she believes that may be the reason the recorded message has never been made public — while it reportedly has been part of the investigation. Whether or not a terrorist called his own phone to leave an outgoing confessional for absolution not does change the actual actions or outcome of the day.
“But I take a morsel of comfort from that anguished voice on that recording,” said McDaniel-Weissler. “Could it be? Someone involved in the horror of that day wanted us to know that he would have given anything to stop the reality, to rewind the tape – and spent the last precious seconds of his life trying to tell us so.”
McDaniel-Weissler says authenticated or not, she does take solace in thinking such a recording does exist, locked up in a digital file among the mountain of evidence pertaining to the Flight 93 investigation.
“It’s a still, small whisper echoing in the well of my despair as I relive 9-11. Evil has cracks in it. It isn’t always complete. And because of that voice, for me evil did not entirely triumph on 9-11. I hold on to that. When there’s nothing left, I hear that voice, and my grief is briefly eased,” she says.
More of McDaniel-Weissler’s story can be found in the September edition of Allegany Magazine, a sister publication to the Times-News. Shane Riggs is the managing editor of the magazine.
