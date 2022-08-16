FROSTBURG — During a meeting Wednesday, the Department of Natural Resources told Frostburg officials that it can no longer fully oversee the city’s Watershed Forest Management plan and that it should seek out a private contractor to help.
“We go through the Department of Natural Resources, they help us plan it out, bid it out and then have a forester come in and sell the timber and we get the money from it,” said Hayden Lindsey, the city’s director of public works. “To us, it’s always been essentially free, DNR volunteers their services. They provide our watershed management plan, so all of the property around Piney Reservoir that we own, we’re free to do what we want as far as cutting timber, selling timber, protecting endangered species, etc.”
The governmental agency can no longer support upkeep of the entire process by themselves with just volunteer hours.
“They’re going to still help us and their going to still maintain and manage our watershed and forest management plan itself,” he said. “However, they think it’s in our best interest to reach out to a private contractor to set up a contract with a private contractor — a forester — (who) would come out, lay out the timber for us, put together the bid package, the contracts, etc. ... and help us take that to bid for the forester to come in, do the same thing, cut down the timber, sell it themselves and then give us money once they’ve sold the timber.”
So far, the city has been in contact with Randy Kamp, a former forester with DNR who oversaw management of the Piney location for 25 years. Kamp retired and now runs a private business.
Lindsey said Kamp was around the last time the current track of timber ready to be harvested was harvested in 1995.
“He would be marking the timber, DNR would still be doing our forest management plan and those aspects of it,” said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator.
It would be in our best interest to seek out help to get the most money out of our property, said Lindsey. It would be at no cost to the city, just less profit.
DNR would like to have the timber marked for sale this fall and put it out to bid this fall, said Stahlman.
The current crop of timber would likely sell for around $200,000. The money made goes back into maintaining the water system.
The matter will be a resolution at the Aug. 18 council meeting.
