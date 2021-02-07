MCHENRY — Firefighters rescued a dog Saturday night that had fallen into a pipe on Marsh Hill Road, according to the Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company.
The dog fell about 10 feet into an overflow pipe in the middle of a frozen pond, a post on the department's Facebook page said.
"Engine 31 crew approached cautiously and found a labradoodle at the bottom of the 24-inch pipe 15 feet down," read the post. "Crews were able to ladder the pipe and access the pooch."
Firefighters made a harness, which was placed around the dog, and he was then lifted to safety, the Deep Creek department said. Firefighters said the animal "seemed unharmed."
Volunteers were dispatched by Garrett County Central 911 dispatch at 8:05 p.m.
