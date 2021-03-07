CUMBERLAND — Don Ward took a leap of faith on March 5, 1981, and brought Chick-fil-A to the hills of Western Maryland.
Throughout the last 40 years, he has served his community and the residents of LaVale and Cumberland as well as the surrounding areas.
His Country Club Mall store was the 61st Chick-fil-A to open in the chain. That store remains in the mall and is now operated by Bill Boyer.
Ward is a dedicated supporter of the local D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program and has been involved in numerous school and local fundraising events. In 2017, he opened the doors to his store on Thanksgiving Day to offer a free meal to the less fortunate in the area.
The Chick-fil-A cow has served as a signature trademark and Ward holds the record at 19 for Chick-fil-A operators who have come directly from his leadership at his local store.
In September 2003, Chick-fil-A chose Ward as the operator for a free standing location in Cumberland at the busy corner of Park and Williams streets. That store recently underwent a major renovation, including the addition of a second drive-thru lane. Both lanes are covered and heated for the comfort of customers waiting to place their orders.
Don and his wife, Pam, continue to serve the residents of Allegany County.
