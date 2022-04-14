LAVALE — A downed line that sparked a woods fire on Haystack Mountain left several hundred First Energy customers without electricity Wednesday night.
The fire and outage was reported to the Allegany County 911 Center just before 8 p.m. and affected a large part of the LaVale area, including the Country Club Mall.
The fire was located on the hillside behind Christ Lutheran Church on Vocke Road and was extinguished by LaVale volunteer firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.