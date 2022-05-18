CUMBERLAND, Md. — Lee Schwartz, the owner of the The Book Center and a longtime leader of the downtown business community, died Monday at age 71.
Schwartz, and his wife of more the 40 years Gayle Griffith, have operated The Book Center, a mainstay in the downtown mall, for more than five decades.
Many area people on Tuesday were remembering Schwartz who succumbed to an ongoing illness. The son of Martin and Jean Schwartz, he was known as a dedicated business leader and a compassionate human being.
"It breaks my heart," Ed Mullaney, former downtown manager, said. "Lee and Gayle, I always called them the bricks and mortar of downtown. They've have been the foundation of the downtown. I feel like a piece of the heart is gone."
Lee served on Downtown Development Commission for more than three decade, was a coordinator for Heritage Days and was an active member of the B'er Chayim Temple. In addition to being a businessman, he was an author, pet lover and cigar aficionado.
The Schwartz family moved to Cumberland in 1952 when Lee was 2. The family initially operated the Rex News Agency. In 1971 they established The Book Center, which was at two other locations downtown before moving to 15 N. Centre St.
"I can't stop thinking about him," local historian and author Al Feldstein said. "There is so much more I could say, but it still wouldn't be enough or come close to expressing my feelings. For decades, professionally, personally and when it comes to community, Lee was always there ... not just for me, but for many others as well. It's like a lot of stuff one takes for granted. You don't realize how badly you'll miss it until it's gone."
"He went too early," Sandi Saville of the DDC said. "It's a big loss for the city. He was true ambassador of the downtown. People always knew they could go there and shop. Lee loved Cumberland and the city has been fortunate to have an independent bookstore."
"He was a stranger to no one," businessman Doug Schwab said. "He was very conscientious. His store was a great place. It made you comfortable and it allowed people to relax and be in the moment with a book.
"He was active with the (Jaycees) Seafood Festival. Many people knew him from walking his dog through the downtown. He would adopt pets from the store and was very active in that community. He has to be considered one of the fathers of downtown," Schwab said.
A shining light in Lee's life was daughter Samantha Schwartz-Jones and granddaughter Maizy.
"It's a shame," Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said. "Lee was a wonderful individual to work with and great for the community. He was simply a great gentleman to know and spend time with."
The Adams Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
