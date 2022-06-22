CUMBERLAND — City officials announced a $20,000 contribution to start a free concert series at Canal Place next year.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted Tuesday to contribute to the series that will include 10 concerts each summer for the next three years.
"I think it is a great way to expand entertainment to our downtown area and hopefully it will help Canal Place and the downtown businesses," Morriss said. "It will include all genres — whether it's blues, jazz, rock 'n' roll, bluegrass, maybe a little country western — but it will be free concerts."
Morriss said the concert series was awarded a state grant for $90,000. However, grant guidelines required a matching contribution from stakeholders.
According to Morris, in addition to $20,000 from the city each year, Allegany County will contribute $20,000, Frostburg State University will add $35,000, and the Allegany Arts Council will donate $15,000. The contributions will total $90,000, achieving the match required.
Representatives from FSU, who present a cultural events series annually; Julie Westerndorf, director of the Allegany Arts Council; Matt Miller, director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.; and Melinda Kelleher, executive director of the Downtown Development Commission, will be involved in planning the series.
Kelleher said the series will allow for downtown offerings during the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project, which will begin later this year or in the spring. The project includes replacing underground utility lines and reinstalling Baltimore Street through the downtown pedestrian mall. With the mall being under construction during the project, the concert series will shift offerings to Canal Place.
"We have been taking a look at: with the concerts can we get them to come downtown and have dinner?" said Kelleher. "If they are coming off the train can we bring them in to have dinner or shop? With the Baltimore Street project being the impetus, we wanted to still be able to have things happening in the downtown. The way to do that is to have some offerings over at Canal Place, which, music will be great."
The city had a success when the Del McCoury Band performed a free concert on Memorial Day in 2021, a show that drew more than 2,000 people to Canal Place.
"If we are going to bring entertainers here ... we want to be sure to make sure it creates some foot traffic for the downtown," said Kelleher. "It will be a diverse offering of music so it is for a wide array of people and ages. I'm more than happy to be part of the promotions."
