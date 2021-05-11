CUMBERLAND — Review processes from state and federal highway administrations will push the start date for the $9.7 million Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project into 2022.
Matt Miller, executive director of Cumberland Economic Development Corp., gave an update on the project at a meeting of the CEDC on Tuesday.
The redevelopment project is expected to include replacement of underground utility lines followed by reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall.
“We expect three to six months for the reviews but we will be engaged along the way with SHA (Maryland State Highway Administration) and federal highways to get regular updates,” said Miller. “There is potential it could be longer than six months given the complexity of the project in general. For our internal timeline we are going with six months.”
City officials had hoped the project would get underway in the fall, however the reviews will likely place the breaking of ground into spring of 2022. The project must also undergo a bid process to select a construction company once all plans for the project are approved.
Miller said the CEDC is considering offering free courses for downtown businesses in preparation for the construction phase.
“We have been discussing the need for a business mitigation plan to offset any adverse effect that business may realize during the construction phases of the project,” said Miller.
Miller said the CEDC is collaborating with the Downtown Development Commission and Allegany College of Maryland to produce course offerings which are being funded by a $25,000 state grant.
“We received the grant to build a training program to help them strengthen (downtown businesses) online presence. It will be called, ‘Reimagine your Downtown Business’ with a curriculum to help with building your brand, web development, and digital marketing.”
The courses are expected to run from July to October.
“The timeframe should help downtown businesses to create an online presence if they don’t already have it or strengthen what they do have before the holiday season,” said Miller, “then they carry that into the construction phase. The goal is to allow downtown business to market themselves to a wider audience through their own online platform to not only assist them during the construction period but to sustain their viability post construction.”
More information will be provided in the coming days on the CEDC website ChooseCumberland.org.
“We have a great cast of course instructors,” added Miller. “We hope the response will be positive and folks will be able to take advantage of it. It will be free to all the downtown business that are within the special taxing district.”
In other news from the meeting, Stu Czapski, CEDC economic development specialist, said plans to obtain an updated strategic economic plan are progressing.
“It will be an update of the study we had done seven years ago,” said Czapski. “The consultant is still on the hook and is ready to go when we are ready.”
RKG Associates of Alexandria, Virginia developed the original comprehensive plan for Cumberland in 2014. The plan provided a roadmap for creating the nonprofit Cumberland Economic Development Corp. It also identified opportunity zones in the city including Maryland Avenue and the Rolling Mill area, the Willowbrook Road corridor, and the site of the former Memorial Hospital.
Czapski said the CEDC is working on securing a $10,000 grant from the federal Appalachian Development Commission to help with the $30,000 cost of the strategic plan update.
