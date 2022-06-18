CUMBERLAND — One person was reportedly killed early Saturday when a car left the 12000 block of Bedford Road and crashed into an apartment building, according to fire officials.
Bedford Road firefighters were dispatched at 1:11 a.m. and found the vehicle "50 percent of the way" into the single-story structure with two occupants trapped inside, a Facebook post from the Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department said.
The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was taken by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland with life threatening injuries, officials said.
The occupants of the property were evacuated, the Facebook post said.
The identities of the victims were not available. The crash remains under investigation by Maryland State Police.
Firefighters from Baltimore Pike, Shaft and the Allegany County Special Operations team also responded.
