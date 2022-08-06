CUMBERLAND — A single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 68 east near the Johnson Street exit resulted in the driver being taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment, Cumberland Police said.
First responders found the unidentified 63-year-old man from Cumberland unresponsive inside the 2017 Toyota passenger car, which left the roadway and struck a fence, police said.
The 11 a.m. crash, which remains under investigation by city police, resulted in the closure of several lanes of the interstate for about an hour. Cumberland firefighters and ambulance personnel also responded to the scene.
