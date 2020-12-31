CUMBERLAND — Belinda Sullivan said she is feeling incredibly grateful as she celebrates the holiday season with a new kidney and pancreas.
Sullivan, 54, received a dual transplant on Aug. 14 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
While 2020 was a difficult year with the outbreak of the coronavirus, miracles were still happening.
“I am very thankful, more than anyone ever knows,” said Sullivan, a Cumberland resident. “I’m thankful for all the people who have stepped forward and prayed for me. It has been a beautiful thing.”
A diabetic since age 8, Sullivan had two diseases that damage organ tissue. In addition to Type I diabetes, she also suffers from sarcoidosis.
“It’s been a long road with me with health issues. It hasn’t been easy,” she said. “But, I’m so grateful now. It’s a blessing.”
Sullivan’s new pancreas has allowed her to discontinue taking the insulin she took for decades. In addition, with a new kidney, she no longer requires dialysis treatments to cleanse her blood. Born with one kidney, Sullivan went into renal failure in 2019 and was placed on dialysis in September of that year.
“I had a lot of issues. Dialysis was hard on me,” she said. “I didn’t do well with it. I was on peritoneal where you hook up the machine each night while you sleep for nine hours. It cleans out your system.
“I was to the point where I didn’t know if I was going to make it because I kept having issues with dialysis. I had uremia twice. You’re not getting enough dialysis and waste started building up in me. I had to do dialysis for 24 hours a couple days.”
Since the surgery, she’s had a new lease on life.
“I have energy now,” she said. “They just tested my organs and both are working great. I haven’t had this much energy in a long time.”
Sullivan said she couldn’t have done it without the help of her husband, Fred, who has been right by her side through the entire process.
“We are very thankful for the donor,” Fred Sullivan said. “I consider them a hero. They donated the organs that saved my wife’s life.”
The Sullivans have only been given limited knowledge of their donor’s identity.
“It was a deceased donor. You can only get a pancreas from a deceased donor,” Belinda Sullivan said. “I know they were 40 years (of age) or younger. I don’t know if they were male or female. That is all I know so far.”
“I am so proud of my wife. She is a warrior,” Fred Sullivan said. “The fact that she is no longer diabetic after 44 years ... I have nothing but happiness for her. She was brave enough to go through the dialysis and make it through all of that. I’m happy it was a good outcome.”
Sixth call ‘a charm’
According to Belinda Sullivan, the hospital staff called her five times to come to the hospital, only to find out the organs were not right.
“Many times I went down and the kidney was good but the pancreas was no good. If the pancreas is no good, the kidney will go to someone who has been on the list for a long time,” she said.
But the sixth call to come to the hospital was “a charm.”
“I got the call on August 13. They said they wanted me there in an hour. I said, ‘We are two hours away.’ So Fred made it there in an hour and a half. I told him, I want to get there but I don’t want to die getting there.
“I had got the call five times, but I had never got to pre-op. So I told Fred, ‘This is new; this is something we never did before.’ The doctor came in. He was pretty positive. He said it looks good but he still had to take a look at the organs. But they kept getting me ready and I said, ‘I think something is going to happen.’”
Belinda Sullivan said she and Fred kept praying.
“So then (the doctor) came back in a few minutes and said it was a go. I looked at him and said, ‘Are you serious?’ He said yes and I busted out crying.”
Fred Sullivan said, “When they said it was a go, I was like wow, everything we went through has all been worth it. Today is the day. I was excited for her. Let’s get this done and move on and get back to normal.”
“I remember seeing two pans to the side of me,” Belinda said, “and I was pretty sure they were the organs. I remember typing out ‘Here I go ...’ (on Facebook). The next thing I knew I was out ... and they were wheeling me into ICU afterward (for recovery).”
The surgery took eight hours.
“I was relieved she made it through everything to get to that point,” Fred said. “There were times when I thought she may not. When I was helping with the dialysis and saw the pain she was going through and she looked at me like I’ve tried as hard as I possibly can. I was relieved she overcame that. I’m ecstatic about it.”
‘Going backwards’
Belinda Sullivan said her new kidney began functioning immediately.
“When I came around, I said, ‘Where is my singer?’ They said, ‘He sings?’” Fred Sullivan has been a lead vocalist for years in several area bands.
“He started singing ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ to me,” she said. “After that, he asked me to renew our vows. I’m looking forward to renewing our vows. It’s like starting over. We don’t know with the pandemic and stuff. So I was so excited. At that time the pandemic was getting better ... now we are going backward.
“It started right away without needing to take anymore dialysis. The first day (following the surgery), I was sitting up. But some complications set in. I needed some blood and had a little bit of a stomach infection. I was admitted three different times, just trying to get my body adjusted. I was sick and my iron levels and everything. But I did pretty well as far as coming out of surgery. I was strong, just minor setbacks.”
Belinda Sullivan said the only thing that has been difficult is the loss of life she has seen this year from the COVID-19 virus.
“The only thing I regret is seeing the loss from COVID. I am thankful, but I have lost 12 friends from COVID,” she said. “I want to post things and say how thankful I am, but it’s hard when people are struggling. I started feeling bad about it. It is hard to put up how I made it when I’ve lost so many friends.”
These days, Sullivan must take anti-rejection drugs. Doctors are still trying to get her medications established at the optimum levels.
“They said it takes about six months to get back to normal and resume your regular activities. I’m still not driving much, but I am a little. I’m so grateful for the energy I have now.”
Charity work
Belinda and Fred have been involved in charity fundraising for years. They have organized or attended dozens of benefits for people in need over the years.
“We want to get back to it,” Belinda Sullivan said. “I know of a friend ... I know a couple people actually. They really need it. I’ve done some things with social media but I want to get back to helping them out.”
She also wants to go back to school. She said she wants to work in the medical field.
In Maryland, residents can learn more about organ donation at DonateLifeMaryland.org. More information about the national donor registry can be found at DonateLife.net.
