CUMBERLAND — Early college course work offered to area high school students through Allegany Colllege of Maryland has been a growing program with nearly 800 students enrolling for 2023.
A total of 245 students from Allegany County Public Schools took courses in the 2023 academic year with another 535 participating from Pennsylvania and West Virginia, including private and home-schooled students.
“This is a huge part of Allegany College and our enrollment,” said Miha Wood, dean of arts and sciences.
ACM officials said the programs are allowing high school students to get a jump on their future education and reduce their college tuition expenses.
“A lot of parents, when they hear about this opportunity, they’re so impressed ... we hear some say, ‘I wish I had that when I was in high school,’” Wood said.
Allegany College of Maryland offers two pathways for eligible high school students. The dual enrollment pathway allows students to take college courses that are also credits toward their high school diploma. Officials say an example of this would be English 101. The dual enrollment courses are free to the student, compensated by ACM and the public school system.
The early college pathway is for students who want to take college level courses while in high school. Those course credits do not count toward their high school graduation requirements, but they still earn college credits. The cost of these courses are 50% of tuition.
“It is a highly discounted opportunity for students,” said Tracy Reese, ACM college and career coach. “They are not pigeon-holed into those classes they can take for high school. They can also explore other opportunities.”
Wood said students can potentially wind up obtaining a four-year degree in three years.
Kurt Hoffman, senior vice president of instructional affairs, said the early college program began around since the 1999-2000 academic year. “We were one of the first junior colleges to participate,” he said. “We’ve seen numerous students who have taken full advantage of this opportunity.”
Hoffman said the idea of attending college can be intimidating for some students particularly if they are the first in their family to attend.
“Some students we know can’t see their way to higher education,” Hoffman said. “The idea of college for some first generation (children) seems kind of foreign to them. They are not used to that kind of thinking in their family, so they say college is not for me. But if they get a little taste of it while they are in high school, they are more likely to come here, so we really emphasize helping parents navigate the process. We are dedicated to helping with a financial aid application and course selections and other enrolling paperwork and online filing.”
Wood said that early college is offered to students who are at least 15 years old and have a 3.0 grade point average.
“The whole idea behind early college is obviously to accelerate the path toward earning a college degree,” said Wood. “They can start earning that while in high school and save money in doing so. One of the biggest benefits is that these credits are transferable. We have over 70 schools nationwide, four-year college and universities, that accept our credits.”
Wood said in addition to Frostburg State University or the University of Maryland numerous other colleges accept the credits, including Penn State, West Virginia University, University of Pittsburgh, Villanova and Princeton, among others.
ACM also offers the Pathways in Technology Early College High School, or P-Tech program, in the county school system. The program begins in eighth grade when a student who wants to pursue cybersecurity can take ACM courses during high school and earn a cybersecurity certificate or even an associate degree by the time they graduate high school.
In addition, ACM is introducing a free Teacher Education Program for the 2023-24 academic year for eligible sophomores and juniors in high school who wish to become teachers.
For more information on early college offerings, email Wood at mwood1594@allegany.edu or phone ACM at 301-784-5000.
