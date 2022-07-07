CUMBERLAND — Early voting for the primary election is currently underway and will continue through July 14.
With the Gubernatorial Primary Election taking place on July 19, citizens wishing to cast their ballot early can do so between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday.
"Early voting is only at the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road," said Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator. "It's something that works for some people. They can use the early voting to try to avoid the lines on Election Day or maybe that are not going to be in town on Election Day and they want to vote in person."
Loibel said same-day registration is available during early voting. Registered voters have always been able to vote during early voting, but now individuals who are eligible but not yet registered can register and vote.
To register to vote during early voting, citizens are urged to bring a document that proves where they live. This can be a Motor Vehicle Administration-issued license, ID card or change of address card or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document displaying a name and new address. Voters can also make address changes.
One of the most watched races is the Republican contest for District 1 State Senate. The race features Del. Mike McKay against Allegany County Commissioner Jake Shade. Both are experienced politicians however only one will move forward to the Nov. 8 general election.
Businessman Michael Dreisbach, a Democrat, will automatically advance to the general.
Other contests include the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. Republican candidates include incumbents Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale along with challengers William Atkinson, Jonathan Dayton, Todd Logsdon and David Robison. Anthony Joseph is the only Democratic candidate which will allow him to proceed to the general election.
The race for Cumberland City Council features incumbents Rock Cioni and Joe George against challengers Brett Bean, Mary Conlon, James Furstenberg, Angela McCuan and William Patch.
The Allegany County Board of Education race features incumbents David Bohn and Robert Farrell with challengers including Janet Heavner, Lori Lepley, Keesha McClellan, Meggin Miller and Linda Widmyer.
The contest for Allegany County Judge of the Orphan's Court features incumbent Ed Crossland and challengers Craig Alexander, Penny Walker and Mark Widmyer.
All other races feature candidates who are running unopposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.