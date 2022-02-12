CUMBERLAND — The occupant of an East Oldtown Road residence escaped unharmed after fire broke out in the second floor late Thursday, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
First arriving city firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the structure and extinguished fire in the bedroom and attic areas.
City crews were assisted by Ridgeley, Bedford Road, Bowling Green, LaVale, Cresaptown and Wiley Ford volunteer companies.
The fire operation was directed by Battalion Chief Sam Wilson. There was no information on what started the fire that was reported to the Allegany County 911 center at 9:45 p.m.
