Because of an advanced printing schedule, the Dilbert comic strip will appear in the Weekend editions on Saturday and March 11. The comic will be discontinued after March 11.
The comic strip has already been discontinued daily.
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In Virginia, Eastern Highland County, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any ice accretion from freezing rain will result in greater chances for tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.