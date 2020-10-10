CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation recently announced the recipients of Presidential Award scholarships.
Securing funding to attend classes at ACM are Samantha Blackstone, Hopewell, Pennsylvania; Olivia Chappie, Windber, Pennsylvania; Kassidy Clark, Everett, Pennsylvania; Jessica Daus, Imler, Pennsylvania; Riley Easton, Salisbury, Pennsylvania; Lexus Grubb, Everett, Pennsylvania; Katherine Hartman, Bedford, Pennsylvania; Emily Horn, Springfield; Cora Keefer, Little Orleans; Alyssa Long, Wellersburg, Pennsylvania; Lauren Lowery, Grantsville; Haley Malone, Ridgeley, West Virginia; Tory Miller, Berlin, Pennsylvania; Jordan Morral, New Enterprise, Pennsylvania; Marita Murray, Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania; Sophie Snyder, Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania; and Sophia Spittal, Confluence, Pennsylvania.
ACM Presidential Scholarships are given to one graduate from each of 32 high schools and technical centers in counties and states neighboring Allegany County. Recipients are nominated by their high school counselors for this select award.
The award is available only to high school seniors who plan to attend ACM full time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.