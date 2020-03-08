CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland faculty Jaime Striplin, Rebecca “Becky” Ruppert and Lynn Grimm will receive League Excellence Awards, President Cynthia Bambara announced.
Striplin, an associate professor of nursing, joined ACM in 1998. She serves on the Student Services Appeals Committee, Nursing Petition Committee, Institutional Assessment Committee, Student Emergency Support Committee and the Nurse Managed Wellness Clinic Inter-professional Health and Wellness Committee. Striplin is a faculty adviser to the Student Nurses Association at ACM and was recently elected president of the Maryland Nurses Association, District 1. Her nomination included a student quote, “She is amazing and treats her students with respect and provides great feedback and encourages learning. Jaime is a wonderful instructor, she is always there if I need her and is always looking out for me to succeed.”
Ruppert, who began her career with ACM in 2003, is the continuing education director of career and employer services. She oversees the college’s professional development, advanced manufacturing, industrial maintenance, work experience and community education programs. In addition to supervising and mentoring staff and instructors, Ruppert has served on a variety of college committees and was the former chair of the Professional/Administrative Support Staff Association. She serves on the Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s Education Committee, is vice chair of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Development Committee and is a board member for ACT First Federal Credit Union and Canal Place Preservation & Development Authority. Her nominator noted, “Becky’s work can be felt in our community. Her tireless commitment to workforce education, providing pathways to careers while growing enrollment at ACM, is unmatched. She’s a devoted colleague, supervisor and friend to so many.”
Grimm, administrative assistant to the dean of career education, joined ACM in 1995. She is an expert on federal Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act funding. Grimm works closely with the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Higher Education Commission, serving on the college’s Curriculum Committee and helping to plan Allegany County’s Local Advisory Council through the Maryland Workforce Development System. She supports the college’s student-led Peace Studies Club and civic engagement projects. “Lynn is often the first point of contact for all of the career programs,” wrote her nominator. “As this first contact, she is always helpful whether that is to the faculty and program directors of a program, community members of the program advisory committee or to the dean of career services. She is the epitome of a team player.”
The League for Innovation in the Community College established the John and Suanne Roueche Excellence Awards in 2012 to recognize outstanding faculty, staff and leaders in the community college field who have made a significant difference in the lives of students and in the communities their colleges serve. The league continues the tradition of celebrating excellence with the League Excellence Awards.
Striplin, Ruppert and Grimm are invited to attend the League for Innovation in the Community College’s 2021 Innovations Annual Conference. Both Striplin and Grimm are ACM alumni.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.