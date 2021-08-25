CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts is offering credits by exam for experienced workers employed in the hospitality or culinary industry.
Anyone with a minimum of three years of relevant full-time work experience is qualified to take the challenge exams.
Individuals interested in taking exams for culinary arts credits can contact David Sanford at dsanford@allegany.edu or 301-784-5412. For hospitality management exams, contact Debra Frank at dfrank@allegany.edu or 301-784-5411.
