CUMBERLAND – Allegany College of Maryland remains closed to nonessential employees, students and the community until after the statewide stay-at-home is lifted. The college will follow a similar approach at its Pennsylvania campus and extension site.
ACM will continue with remote delivery of student services. Students and community members with questions can email info@allegany.edu for assistance.
The spring commencement exercises have been postponed until August. New commencement dates and further information about the awarding of degrees will be provided to eligible students as soon as possible.
