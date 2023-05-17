CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland held its All-College Awards Ceremony at the Bob Kirk Arena, recognizing achievement in academics, athletics, community, diversity and leadership through the distribution of more than 65 awards.
Allied Health Technician/Excellence in Bedside Care Award, Eunice Potter; Allied Health Technician/Myron E. Blough Memorial Award and Allied Health Technician/Outstanding Pharmacy Technician Student Award, Taylor Serpone; Art/Excellence in Media: Drawing 2 Award, Trevor McCabe; Athletics/Outstanding Female Student-Athlete Award, Jordyn Warnick; Athletics/Outstanding Male Student-Athlete Award, Connor Hipp; Automotive Technology/Outstanding Automotive Technologies Student Award, Tristen Brehm; Business/Business Professionalism Award, Alyssa Foor; Business/ Outstanding Business Student Award, Mary Hood; Computer Technology/Outstanding Student in Computer Technology Award, Kenneth Morton Jr., Megan Poland, Kelly Shiflett and Hayden Stein; Criminal Justice/Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice Program/Victor Reuschlein Award, Madison Hays; Criminal Justice/Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice Criminal Investigation Area of Concentration/The Innovation Award, Meghan Molosky and Avery Painter; and Criminal Justice/Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice Transfer Program/The Extra Mile Award, Carlos Sanchez.
Dental Hygiene/Outstanding Achievement in Oral Pathology Award and Dental Hygiene/Outstanding Achievement in Oral Pharmacology Award, Madeline Conner; Dental Hygiene/Outstanding Achievement in Periodontology Award, Sierra Widmar; Diversity/Excellence in Civic Engagement Award, Melissa Reese; Diversity/Outstanding Veteran Graduate Award, Robert Gomer; Diversity/Rev. George Hazen Memorial Scholarship, Haleigh Kepple; Diversity/Student Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Initiative Award, Evan Schafer; Diversity/Supernova Scholarship, Malia Taylor; English/Outstanding English Student Award, Sydney Wilfong; Forestry/North American Forest Technician Honorary, Samantha Clemens, James Douthwaite, Brooke Hartle, Noah Jack, Grace Mowery, and Brady Nicewonger; and Forestry/William L. Cones Award for Outstanding second year, Grace Mowery.
History/Clio Award, Gregory Mallow; History/Sister Mary Alice Bleanger Award, Haden Reyan; Human Service/Academic & Clinical Achievement Award, Lily Eby and Macie Phillips; Human Service/Barb Mullenax Velveteen Rabbit Award, Sierra Bothwell; Human Service/Rodney Frazier Award for Advocacy, Caprea Wingate; Humanities/Outstanding Student in the Humanities Award, Donna Morgan; Legal Studies/Outstanding Legal Studies Student Award, Victoria Carotti; Legal Studies/Rising Star Award, Lacy Ann Mullenax; Math, Outstanding Mathematics Student Award, Jeremiah Tavoc; Medical Administrative Assistant/Medical Administrative Assistant Spirit Award, Briana Hull; Medical Administrative Assistant/Medical Administrative Assistant/Degree Achievement Award, Susan Liller; Medical Assistant/ Heart of Healthcare Award for Medical Assistant Award, Jennifer Robertson; and Medical Assistant/Medical Assistant Spirit Award, Robert Gomer.
Medical Laboratory Technology/Outstanding Medical Laboratory Technology Clinical Student Award, Mandy Yoder; Medical Laboratory Technology/Outstanding Medical Laboratory Technology Academic Student Award, Lauren Woolard; Multimedia Technology/Outstanding Achievement in Multimedia Technology-Graphic Design Certificate Program Award, Daniel Highland; Multimedia Technology/Outstanding Achievement in Multimedia Technology-Social Media Marketing Certificate Program Award, Jonathan Harper and Matti McMillen; Multimedia Technology/Terry Feck Award for Outstanding Achievement, Daniel Highland and Matti McMillen; and Music/Music & Performance Award, Daniel Highland, Clay McIlnay and Taber Robinette.
Nursing/Dr. Sharon Walker Award, Tiffany Scaff-Mann; Nursing/Margaret Keller Memorial Award, Madison Cottle and Rylee Furstenberg; Nursing/Nursing Faculty Award, Holly Layman, Sheridan Perry and Hope Rowe; Nursing/Maryland Nurses Association Award, Alyvia Biser; Pathways/Emerging Leader in TRIO Excellence Award, Donna Morgan; Pathways/Grit Award, Amanda Aberle; Pathways/TRIO Scholar Award, Matti McMillen; Phi Theta Kappa, Special Recognition Award, Amanda Aberle, Carl Eckard and Rebekah George; Phlebotomy/Laboratory Assistant/Outstanding Phlebotomy/Laboratory Assistant Student Award, Lilly Mills; Psychology/Dr. Sharon Hott Psychology Award, Aralynn Teter; Public Relations & Marketing Department/Trojan Ambassador of the Year Award, Taylor Howell; and Respiratory Therapy/Excellence in Respiratory Therapy Award, Janie Tillman.
Science/Glenn O. Workman Plant Sciences Award, Abel Gonzalez; Science/Outstanding Achievement in PhageHunter Research Award, Carl Eckard; Science/Outstanding Achievement in Physics Award, Rebekah George and Andrew Greise; Science/Outstanding Student in Human Anatomy & Physiology Award, Sierra Petersheim; Sociology/The Changemaker Sociology Award, Aralynn Teter; and Teacher Education/Service to Children Award, Brianna Hickey.
