CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland recognized 93 graduates earning a total of 100 associate degrees and certificates at the conclusion of the summer session. 

District of Columbia - Destynee N. Louallen, General Studies.

Maryland

Accident – Samantha N. Beachy, Practical Nursing Certificate; Mary Ann Elizabeth Roberts, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Brunswick – Jeremy Tyler Warrenfeltz, Automotive Technology.

Crisfield – Kyra Rittenhouse, Respiratory Therapist.

Cumberland – Deshawn Barmore, General Studies; Jennifer S. Davis, Practical Nursing Certificate; Thaddeus Glenn Deremer, Business Administration; Nina Marie Dicken, Practical Nursing Certificate; Brittney Dyer, General Studies; Ashley Easton, Psychology Area of Concentration; Matthew Steven Farris, Physical Therapist Assistant; Chloe Fost, Practical Nursing Certificate; Jordan Taylor Hare, Nursing; Hannah H. High, General Studies, Teacher Education - Early Childhood Area of Concentration, Teacher Education - Secondary Area of Concentration; April Huckabay Yeager, Massage Therapy Certificate; Alexis Nicole Jawwaad, Physical Therapist Assistant; Lucy Eve Lapina, Computer Technology - Web Development Area of Concentration; Grace McGraw, Practical Nursing Certificate; Barbara Jade Nelson, Practical Nursing Certificate; Garrett Nichols, General Studies; Brandi Rice, General Studies; Jacob Rummer, Practical Nursing Certificate; and Terri Yarbrough, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Ellerslie – Logan Turner, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Flintstone – Makennia C. Diehl, Business Administration.

Frederick – Matthew L. Faust, Computer Technology – Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.

Friendsville – Hannah Jo Beachy, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Frostburg – Kara M. Beeman, Practical Nursing Certificate; Kayla R. Crowe, Practical Nursing Certificate; Katelyn R. Felker, Occupational Therapy Assistant, General Studies; Alexis Michelle Kastell, Psychology Area of Concentration; Patience McMillan, General Studies; Carrie Anne Michaels, Psychology Area of Concentration; Oluwafikemi Temiloluwa Sowoolu, General Studies Certificate, Phlebotomy/Laboratory Assistant; Conner Spiker, Automotive Technology; Tysen Todd, Computer Technology - Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.

Grantsville – Morgan Anna Rene Carr, Occupational Therapy Assistant; James Edward Dornburg, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Hagerstown – Sarah M. Rhoden, Respiratory Therapist; Stephanie Robinson, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Jessica Seredich, Respiratory Therapist.

La Plata – Hannah Grace Michael, Practical Nursing Certificate.

LaVale – Carly Clifton Brode, Applied Technical Studies; Trinity Washington, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Mount Savage – Michaela Faith Norris, General Studies Certificate; Alicia J. Williams, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Oakland – Cheyenne Bever, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Oldtown – Trey Robert Hose, Teacher Education – Secondary Area of Concentration.

Rawlings – Leah Moran, Practical Nursing Certificate; Natalie Emma Murray, General Studies, Psychology Area of Concentration, Applied Technical Studies, General Studies Certificate.

Smithsburg – Logan Shank, Automotive Technology Certificate.

Swanton – Kelsey Morgan Tasker, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Westernport – Nathan Scott Fazenbaker, Automotive Technology Certificate; Glendale Allan Metz, Automotive Technology Certificate, Noah Alexander Tranum, Computer Technology - Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.

Pennsylvania

Bedford – Jeremy Kenneth Laird, Physical Therapist Assistant; Clarece Smith, Physical Therapist Assistant; Olivia S. Zelanko, Respiratory Therapist.

Breezewood – Natasha Lee Williams, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Clearville – Taylor Bishop, Occupational Therapy Assistant.

Everett – Alyssa F. Eisenhart, Physical Therapist Assistant; Alexis Nelson, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Fairhope – Sierra Ann Shroyer, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Hollidaysburg – Sheena Hicks, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Hopewell – Brook Dana Troutman, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Martinsburg – Christian Lloyd Steele, Physical Therapist Assistant.

McConnellsburg – Alexis N. Heckman, Practical Nursing Certificate; Ashlyn Michelle Swope, Occupational Therapy Assistant.

Meyersdale – Bryia Jade Swick, Occupational Therapy Assistant.

New Paris – Alexis D. Wiley, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Osceola – Colton James Potter, Computer Technology - Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.

Schellsburg – Lakyn Corle, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Sproul – Ethan S. Miller, Practical Nursing Certificate.

Warfordsburg – Katherine Elizabeth Bard, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Windber – Mark Turgeon, Jr., Forest Technology.

South Carolina

Lugoff – Eliah Lashley, Psychology Area of Concentration.

West Virginia

Burlington – Madison Jo Kuh, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Elk Garden – Colleena Lynn Burdock, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Fort Ashby – Jessica Aubrey Gollehon, Massage Therapy Certificate; Ryan Mason, Automotive Technology Certificate.

Green Spring – Christen Ray Welch, Automotive Technology Certificate.

Keyser – Clarissa Katherine Carnell, Physical Therapist Assistant; Ashley Marie Evans, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Kenneth William Jones, Physical Therapist Assistant.

New Creek – Sydney M. Riggleman, Physical Therapist Assistant.

Debbie Meyer is a Copy Editor for the Cumberland Times-News.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video