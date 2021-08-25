CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland recognized 93 graduates earning a total of 100 associate degrees and certificates at the conclusion of the summer session.
District of Columbia - Destynee N. Louallen, General Studies.
Maryland
Accident – Samantha N. Beachy, Practical Nursing Certificate; Mary Ann Elizabeth Roberts, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Brunswick – Jeremy Tyler Warrenfeltz, Automotive Technology.
Crisfield – Kyra Rittenhouse, Respiratory Therapist.
Cumberland – Deshawn Barmore, General Studies; Jennifer S. Davis, Practical Nursing Certificate; Thaddeus Glenn Deremer, Business Administration; Nina Marie Dicken, Practical Nursing Certificate; Brittney Dyer, General Studies; Ashley Easton, Psychology Area of Concentration; Matthew Steven Farris, Physical Therapist Assistant; Chloe Fost, Practical Nursing Certificate; Jordan Taylor Hare, Nursing; Hannah H. High, General Studies, Teacher Education - Early Childhood Area of Concentration, Teacher Education - Secondary Area of Concentration; April Huckabay Yeager, Massage Therapy Certificate; Alexis Nicole Jawwaad, Physical Therapist Assistant; Lucy Eve Lapina, Computer Technology - Web Development Area of Concentration; Grace McGraw, Practical Nursing Certificate; Barbara Jade Nelson, Practical Nursing Certificate; Garrett Nichols, General Studies; Brandi Rice, General Studies; Jacob Rummer, Practical Nursing Certificate; and Terri Yarbrough, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Ellerslie – Logan Turner, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Flintstone – Makennia C. Diehl, Business Administration.
Frederick – Matthew L. Faust, Computer Technology – Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.
Friendsville – Hannah Jo Beachy, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Frostburg – Kara M. Beeman, Practical Nursing Certificate; Kayla R. Crowe, Practical Nursing Certificate; Katelyn R. Felker, Occupational Therapy Assistant, General Studies; Alexis Michelle Kastell, Psychology Area of Concentration; Patience McMillan, General Studies; Carrie Anne Michaels, Psychology Area of Concentration; Oluwafikemi Temiloluwa Sowoolu, General Studies Certificate, Phlebotomy/Laboratory Assistant; Conner Spiker, Automotive Technology; Tysen Todd, Computer Technology - Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.
Grantsville – Morgan Anna Rene Carr, Occupational Therapy Assistant; James Edward Dornburg, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Hagerstown – Sarah M. Rhoden, Respiratory Therapist; Stephanie Robinson, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Jessica Seredich, Respiratory Therapist.
La Plata – Hannah Grace Michael, Practical Nursing Certificate.
LaVale – Carly Clifton Brode, Applied Technical Studies; Trinity Washington, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Mount Savage – Michaela Faith Norris, General Studies Certificate; Alicia J. Williams, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Oakland – Cheyenne Bever, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Oldtown – Trey Robert Hose, Teacher Education – Secondary Area of Concentration.
Rawlings – Leah Moran, Practical Nursing Certificate; Natalie Emma Murray, General Studies, Psychology Area of Concentration, Applied Technical Studies, General Studies Certificate.
Smithsburg – Logan Shank, Automotive Technology Certificate.
Swanton – Kelsey Morgan Tasker, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Westernport – Nathan Scott Fazenbaker, Automotive Technology Certificate; Glendale Allan Metz, Automotive Technology Certificate, Noah Alexander Tranum, Computer Technology - Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.
Pennsylvania
Bedford – Jeremy Kenneth Laird, Physical Therapist Assistant; Clarece Smith, Physical Therapist Assistant; Olivia S. Zelanko, Respiratory Therapist.
Breezewood – Natasha Lee Williams, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Clearville – Taylor Bishop, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Everett – Alyssa F. Eisenhart, Physical Therapist Assistant; Alexis Nelson, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Fairhope – Sierra Ann Shroyer, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Hollidaysburg – Sheena Hicks, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Hopewell – Brook Dana Troutman, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Martinsburg – Christian Lloyd Steele, Physical Therapist Assistant.
McConnellsburg – Alexis N. Heckman, Practical Nursing Certificate; Ashlyn Michelle Swope, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Meyersdale – Bryia Jade Swick, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
New Paris – Alexis D. Wiley, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Osceola – Colton James Potter, Computer Technology - Cybersecurity Area of Concentration.
Schellsburg – Lakyn Corle, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Sproul – Ethan S. Miller, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Warfordsburg – Katherine Elizabeth Bard, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Windber – Mark Turgeon, Jr., Forest Technology.
South Carolina
Lugoff – Eliah Lashley, Psychology Area of Concentration.
West Virginia
Burlington – Madison Jo Kuh, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Elk Garden – Colleena Lynn Burdock, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Fort Ashby – Jessica Aubrey Gollehon, Massage Therapy Certificate; Ryan Mason, Automotive Technology Certificate.
Green Spring – Christen Ray Welch, Automotive Technology Certificate.
Keyser – Clarissa Katherine Carnell, Physical Therapist Assistant; Ashley Marie Evans, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Kenneth William Jones, Physical Therapist Assistant.
New Creek – Sydney M. Riggleman, Physical Therapist Assistant.
