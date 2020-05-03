CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland Foundation Board President Dr. Audie Klingler recently announced the creation of an endowed memorial scholarship to support students pursing higher education and provide assistance to the college’s Aspiring Young MENtors group.
The Elijah E. Cummings Scholarship, created through a gift of $150,000 to the foundation, was established by Cumberland native Bob Powell in honor of the former congressman’s leadership and legacy.
The Cummings Scholarship is open to full- or part-time students who are U.S. citizens with first preference to Allegany County residents who demonstrate financial need and meet minimal academic requirements.
Powell, now a resident of Chapel Hill, grew up in Cumberland’s West Side neighborhood and graduated from Allegany High School in 1965 — one year after the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The deadline for the Elijah E. Cummings Scholarship application has been extended to May 31. Questions can be directed to sforeman@allegany.edu.
