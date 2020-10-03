CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland recruitment staff are available to meet virtually with prospective students on select dates in October through December. Recruiters will discuss programs of study, transfer options, financial aid, scholarships and on-campus housing. The virtual question and answer sessions are scheduled at 1 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18 and Dec. 9.
For more information, visit allegany.edu/virtual-info-session.
For those unable to attend a group session, email Sue Rowan at srowan@allegany.edu or call 301-784-5120 to schedule a personalized session.
Onsite campus tours are available through the Thomas Welcome Center. To schedule a tour, call 301-784-5005 or email info@allegany.edu. Campus visitors are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
For questions about attending ACM, text or email Sean Aurigemma at 301-321-7245 or saurigemma@allegany.edu or Lauren Winterberg at 301-298-2637 or lwinterberg2@allegany.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.