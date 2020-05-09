CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation has presented scholarships to the following students:
Dianne Maust, BB&T Bank Scholarship; Kayla McGregor, The Hiester Scholarship and Tadd and Sandy Schwab Scholarship; Alisa McKinney, Catherine and Margaret C. Lindenfelser Memorial Scholarship and Ronald Allen Ruthenberg Veterans Memorial Scholarship; Kara Merkel, Dr. Cynthia Bambara Scholarship and Heltzel Family Scholarship; Kaitlyn Morrissey, Al-Gar Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Grace Muller, Robert D. Kirk II Memorial Scholarship and Robert E. Pence Memorial Christian Scholarship.
Also Rhonda O’Haver, Gerald Albright Heating and Air Conditioning Scholarship and Charles S. Catherman Memorial Office Technologies; Page Petenbrink, Fort Cumberland Lodge 211 and Ohr Lodge 131 Scholarship and Dr. W. Ardell Haines and Wilma G. Haines Scholarship; Zachary Pheasant, The Hiester Scholarship and Mountainside Marines Detachment 1071 Scholarship; Jessica Riggleman, Nicole Halmos Scholarship and Robert W. Knisley Memorial Scholarship; and Jacob Rummer, the Hiester Scholarship.
