CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland recognized 53 graduates from four states at the conclusion of the summer session. The students earned 59 associate degrees and certificates.
Members of ACM’s 2023 class and the degree or certificate they received are listed below according to state and place of residence. Unless noted otherwise, the awards refer to degrees.
Maryland
Baltimore — Dalyn Tyler Brandon, General Studies.
Barton — Rachael Elizabeth Shockey, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Brandywine — Zahria M. Harper, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Cresaptown — Jessica A. Gollehon, Applied Technical Studies, General Studies.
Cumberland — Colby M. Beeseck, Practical Nursing Certificate, Tracy M. Butler, General Studies, James Casebolt, Computer Technology — Cybersecurity, Laura Grace Davies, General Studies, Applied Technical Studies, Susan A. Duckworth, Medical Administrative Assistant — Medical Coding & Billing Certificate, Addison M. Long, Computer Technology —Cybersecurity, Katelyn M. McKinney, Practical Nursing Certificate, Arreon R. Paige, Practical Nursing Certificate, Bethany Robertson, Practical Nursing Certificate, Marcus Stuart, Practical Nursing Certificate, Brea Teter, Applied Technical Studies, Rebecca Wharton, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Hayley Wiegand, Occupational Therapy Assistant, and April Huckabay Yeager, Sociology.
Frostburg — Desiree Chanel May Brady, Practical Nursing Certificate, Victoria Carotti, Legal Studies, Ava Lauren Gnibus, Practical Nursing Certificate. and Hayley Autumn Robinette, Business.
Grantsville — Arizona Thomas, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Hancock — Katie Beth Weaver, General Studies.
LaVale — Kari Rickelle Kamauf, Addictions Certificate, Applied Technical Studies, General Studies, Psychology and Sociology.
Lonaconing — Robert W. Foote, Forest Technology, and Lori Marie Krumpach, Applied Technical Studies.
Lusby — Zoe M. Elliott, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Oakland — Ciera Norwood, Practical Nursing Certificate, Kailey Nugent, Practical Nursing Certificate, Jean M. Sisler, Legal Studies Certificate, and Tiara A. Sliger, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Oldtown — Aaron Leon Kaisner, Practical Nursing Certificate, Dakota Smith, General Studies Certificate, and Marsha Lynn Tressler, General Studies.
Randallstown — Janiell K. Burnside, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Swanton — Makenzy Winegardner, General Studies.
Thurmont — Jennifer Renee Schafer, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Williamsport — Trevor Knode, Hospitality Management — Brewing Operations Certificate.
Pennsylvania
Bedford — Colin Regis Bresslin, General Studies, and Brianna Marie Hickey, Teacher Education — Elementary Education, Madison Lynlee Suder, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Everett — Olivia N. Horton, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Kaleb Riehl, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Roaring Spring — Brandon Litzenberger, Practical Nursing Certificate.
Schellsburg — Natalie Sue Restly, Business Administration.
Shippensburg — Joanna Attridge, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Six Mile Run — Lawrence Rudy Waters, Business Administration.
Somerset — Andrea J. Miller, Applied Technical Studies.
Tennessee
Memphis — Kobe T. White, General Studies.
West Virginia
Berkeley Springs — Brittany List, Physical Therapist Assistant.
Bridgeport — Brianna L. Kirsch, Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Paw Paw — Hailey Rose Twigg, General Studies.
