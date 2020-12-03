CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland recruitment staff will host a weekend virtual information session for prospective students beginning at 9 a.m. Dec. 12.
Recruiters will discuss programs of study, transfer options, financial aid, scholarships and on-campus housing. Preregistration is required. Information about connecting to the Zoom call is available at allegany.edu/virtual-info-session and shared on ACM’s social media accounts.
For those unable to attend a group session, ACM is offering personalized sessions. Contact Sue Rowan at srowan@allegany.edu or 301-784-5120.
