CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany College of Maryland will begin its 60th academic year Aug. 23. The majority of courses will meet in person with online, flex and hybrid courses offered. Federal funds are available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund program. An application is available at allegany.edu/heerfaward.
ACM will host virtual information sessions Aug. 10 at 1 and 6 p.m. with registration at allegany.edu/virtual-info-session. Campus tours are available during the week except for Wednesdays. Advance bookings are required. Contact the Thomas Welcome Center at 301-784-5005.
Advising sessions for students are available between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. To request daytime virtual advising sessions, call 301-784-5654. Evening virtual advising sessions are available by emailing Lindsay Miller, an advising specialist, at lmiller1595@allegany.edu. New student orientation sessions are available at allegany.edu/student-orientation.
ACM is following simple health and safety protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its highly contagious delta variant. Fully vaccinated individuals will have the option to wear a face mask and unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals should continue to wear a mask indoors and in crowded outdoor settings. Everyone should maintain a social distance of at least 3 feet in crowded indoor and outdoor settings and follow other health and safety guidance found at allegany.edu/coronavirus.
Books are available for sale and online orders are recommended. The Campus Bookstore’s pickup window is open from 8 to 11 a.m. and the store is open from noon to 4 p.m.
Offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but ACM will return to its standard schedule of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.
ACM has introduced an interactive Holistic Mental Health Network at allegany.edu/students/holistic-mental-health to empower students to access different levels of care and continue their academic journeys.
The entire fall plan is available at allegany.edu/fall-21. For more information, contact info@allegany.edu or 301-784-5005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.