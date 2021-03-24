CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland will host a virtual open house April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The “ACM Presents ... Program Connections” open house offers future students and their families the chance to meet with academic program directors and instructors by selecting from one of 13 program-specific breakout rooms. Participants will have the opportunity to tour the Cumberland campus and on-site student housing complex virtually and be part of a general college question and answer session. The open house, hosted via Zoom, will end with a quick survey and a random drawing to win a $500 tuition voucher to attend the college. The winner of the drawing will be contacted in the week following the event.
Representatives from more than 30 academic and career programs, including transfer programs, will be present in the 13 breakout rooms. Programs and divisions to be represented include the arts and humanities, automotive, business, accounting and economics, computer technology, criminal justice and legal studies, education, forestry, general studies, health and medical, hospitality and culinary, multimedia technology, the sciences and social and behavioral sciences.
Preregistration is available at allegany.edu/open-houses or by calling 301-784-5120. Registration closes at 1 p.m. April 9.
Email srowan@allegany.edu for additional information or contact ACM recruiters Lauren Winterberg at lwinterberg2@allegany.edu or 301-298-2637 and Sean Aurigemma at saurigemma@allegany.edu or 301-321-7245.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.