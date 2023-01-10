CUMBERLAND — Student safety and mental health are among topics the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education will consider while planning for the future.
ACPS Chief Financial Officer Larry McKenzie presented draft fiscal 2024 board budget priorities at Tuesday's BOE meeting.
"These represent kind of the backbone of the budget that will be prepared," McKenzie said.
Included in the priorities, the BOE will "maintain and enhance student safety and mental health by providing appropriate worker support and specialized programming" based on demonstrated student need.
Also included is the increase of school safety "where possible considering local law enforcement recommendations and the Maryland Center for School Safety Policies and Regulations."
Other priorities include an "effort to modernize" student programs, associated equipment, and curriculum based on student interest and enrollment "with a focus on current and future" Center for Career and Technical Education programs.
Educational recovery programs are to be provided across all grade levels during the school year as well as summer to address learning loss and food service availability.
Additionally, the school system will "make every effort to provide employees with negotiated benefits, including salary and health insurance benefit that incorporates changes established by the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, and gives raises where possible."
Programs for early childhood development "utilizing various funding streams and/or re-allocation of facilities where possible" are to be maintained and enhanced.
The board unanimously voted to approve the draft.
In other ACPS news:
Robert Farrell and Crystal Bender were unanimously elected as this year's BOE president and vice president, respectively. No other board members were nominated for the positions.
BOE topics discussed at a Dec. 13 closed meeting included a school bus contract, employee termination and suspension, audit report, and parent criminal matter.
Public meetings to provide information about the Blueprint for Maryland's Future and how it is being developed locally will be held Jan. 12 at Mountain Ridge, Jan. 17 at Fort Hill, and Jan. 18 at Allegany high schools. Each meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
