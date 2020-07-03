CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public School System will offer two online summer camps beginning in July.
Online coding for students entering fourth or fifth grade next year will begin on July 6 and online cybersecurity for students who will be in middle school next year will begin on July 7.
Both camps are for ACPS students only, and the first 25 students to register will be accepted. The remainder will be added to a wait list and first in line for the next camp.
During the online coding camp, students will learn basic computer science coding skills, how to break down complex problems into smaller easy parts and how to create their own video game.
The camp will require students to participate in a one-hour interactive video call July 6 at 5 p.m. After that, students will participate in one hour of independent online activities followed by an optional collaborative video call to share student creations with each other.
During the online cyber security camp, students will learn the skills of a hacker, different ways people hack and how quickly a hacker can crack your password.
The camp will require students to participate in a one-hour interactive video call on July 7 at 3 p.m. After that, students will participate in one hour of independent online activities followed by an optional collaborative video call to share student creations with each other.
All questions for either of these ACPS online summer camps can be directed to Melissa Kaye at Melissa.Kaye@acpsmd.org.
