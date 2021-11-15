CUMBERLAND — Allegany High School inducted 44 junior and senior students into membership of the National Honor Society in front of parents, staff, students and guests.
Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Blank, Allegany County Board of Education President Crystal Bender and Principal Heidi Laupert, who was the speaker, attended the induction, which was livestreamed to the entire study body. The new members joined 35 current senior members who were inducted last year and have remained members in good standing. Anna Martz, NHS president; Kathryn Loar, vice president; Sofiia Kucher, secretary/historian; and Emily Metheny, treasurer, conducted the ceremony.
New members meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character were selected by a committee of faculty members following an extensive paperwork and verification process. Seniors inducted were Claire Breighner, Jordan Chaney, Isabel Cramer, Allison Kimble, Kateria McKenzie, Logan Meader, Aidan Paulman, Ava Pyles, Alex Rodriguez, Brianna Sarver and Daniel Schneider.
Juniors inducted were Dean Arnold, Clay Brode, Madison Burgess, Paeton Buser, Madison Cage, Camee Duckworth, Cole Fiscus, Matthew Flanagan, Tess Gibson-Thoele, Daniel Gregory, Abigail Grove, Bailee Haislip, Makenna Keith, Alexander Kennell, Ayden Leith, Audrey Litman, Eli Litman, Arianna Lopez, Matthew Lowery, Griffen Madden, Peyton McDonald, Chase McKenzie, Jonathan Nelson, Marissa Parker, Samantha Preaskorn, Zoey Rhodes, Savannah Roach, Madison Ruhl, Lya Smith, Anika Stylinski, Charlotte Taylor, Andrew Watkins and Alyssa Yost.
The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. Chapters exist in three-fourths of the nation’s high schools and, since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership. The Allegany High School Chapter, now in its 68th year, originated in 1954. Each participating chapter develops bylaws that must be approved by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
