CUMBERLAND — Allegany High School students who participated in the Future Business Leaders of America Region 1 Fall Leadership Competition all placed in the top 10 in their categories for Maryland Region 1.
Results are as follows:
Objective tests — Accounting 1, Aiden Leith, 10th place; Business Calculations, Brianna Palasic, second; Business Communications, Abigail Grove, first; Business Law, Daniel Gregory, second; Intro to Financial Math, Audrey Rader, fourth; Journalism, Eli Littman, first; and Political Science, Sam Wu, fourth.
Performance events — Public Service Announcement, Audry Litman, Peyton McDonald and Erica Metheney, first; and Public Speaking, Tess Gibson-Thoele, third.
All participants are invited to attend the Maryland FBLA State Leadership Conference.
Competitors who place fifth or better for an objective test and third or better for a performance event advance to the State FBLA Competition.
