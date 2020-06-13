CUMBERLAND — The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation awarded scholarships to the following students: Christian Arnold of Keyser, Ina F. McCloud Canada Memorial Scholarship and Helen Stasko Memorial Scholarship; Danae Beitzel of Cumberland, Hilda M.R. Peterson Memorial Scholarship and Western Maryland Health System Scholarship; Ashley Blocher of Frostburg, Harold Appel Foundation Scholarship; Sarah Bowman of Cumberland, Dick Witt Pharmacy Technician Scholarship; Jason Bryant of Cumberland, Jean B. Burke Memorial Scholarship; Joshua Clark of Cumberland, Wilcox Memorial Scholarship; Hunter Downey of LaVale, WCBC’s Jim Robey Achievement Scholarship; Miranda Eckenrode of Hollidaysburg, John Mash Memorial Forestry Scholarship, Owen M. and Alicia K. Duffy Memorial Scholarship, and Solomon Family Scholarship; Janessa Dunkle of Cumberland, Harold Appel Foundation Scholarship; Linzi Emerick of Ellerslie, Harold Appel Foundation Scholarship; Lainey Golliday of LaVale, Chessie Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Stephanie Ketterman of Clearville, Quarry Ridge Scholarship; Paige Kile of Fort Ashby, Progressive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center Scholarship; Hannah Leppert of Schellsburg, Bob Kirk Memorial Scholarship; Kylie McKenzie of Frostburg, Allegany-Garrett County Dental Society Scholarship; Kristin Sell of Cumberland, Cumberland Lions Club Memorial Scholarship and Ronda Fuller Scholarship; Ruth Smith of Clearville, ACM Retirees Association Scholarship, Robert K. Lewis Memorial Scholarship, and Eleanor Rice Paralegal Scholarship; Daniel Stein of Meyersdale, Lynn C. Lashley Memorial Scholarship, SJ Miller Leadership Scholarship, and Northrop Grumman Corporation Scholarship; Angela Suesse, of LaVale, ACM Retirees Association Scholarship, GFWC Junior Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland, Gus Knieriem Memorial Scholarship, and R.H. Lapp Mechanical Contractors Scholarship; Tysen Todd of Frostburg, The Hiester Scholarship; Brittany Tressler of Cumberland, The Hiester Scholarship; Cierra Walch of Frostburg, LaVale Lions Club Scholarship and Zajdel Family Scholarship; Michelle Wilt of Everett, Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Janet Kay (Matthews) Shrout Memorial Scholarship, David Brotemarkle Memorial Scholarship, and Robert E. Pence Memorial Christian Scholarship; Tonya Wright of Cumberland, Heart Speak Spiker-Walbert Memorial Scholarship, Hilda M.R. Peterson Memorial Scholarship, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 172 Scholarship; and Susan Yoder of Shanksville, M&T Bank Scholarship.

