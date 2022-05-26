CUMBERLAND — Sofiia Kucher was the class orator at the 134th graduation ceremony held May 21 at Allegany High School.
Kucher served as Student Government president, secretary/historian of the National Honor Society and was the No. 1 tennis singles player for two years. She also volunteers at Evergreen Heritage Center. She has earned several awards, including AP Scholar with Distinction, University of Chicago’s Trott Scholarship and was chosen as University of Chicago Summer Session “Emerging World Leader.”
Kucher ranks third in her class with a 4.53 GPA and will major in biological chemistry at the University of Chicago. She is the daughter of Oleg and Anastasiia Kucher.
The following students were presented awards at the graduation ceremony:
Genevieve Batman, Allegany High School Class of 1979 Humanitarian Service Award, Arion Foundation Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award and Frostburg Elks Scholarship;Darian Bauer, Charles E. Babst Award and Liam Brady Welcome Home Award; Rachel Bush, Richard T. Stevenson Pride Award; Jordan Chaney, William J. Faherty Girls Athletic Award; Madelyn Cook, Outstanding Journalist Award-Allegewi; Kadence Getson, School Spirit Award; Solomon Green, Bill Bower Award; Ethan Harr, Russell Lee Poling Scholarship; Lillian Jackson, School Choral Award and Frank R. LaParle Humanitarian Fine Arts Award; Patrick Joseph, Dickerhoof Award and Loretta P. Schultz Memorial Award; Jake Kaisner, Sheetz Academic Leadership Service Award and Van Hollen Public Service Award; Sofiia Kucher, Daly Computer Inc. Scholarship, Dr. Gary L. Hendrickson and the Class of ’88 Math/Science Award, George “Lou” Baker Memorial Award, George C. Stein Memorial Award, George Stimmel Science Award, Student Government Graduation Award and The John D. Millar Memorial American History Award.
Kathryn Loar, Allegany County Retired School Personnel Award, Robert Brauer Memorial Band Award and Robert Brauer Memorial National Honor Society Award; Anna Martz, John Philip Sousa Award and Robert Brauer Memorial National Society Award; Kateria McKenzie, Outstanding Journalist-Allegewi; Logan Meador, Seal of Biliteracy; Emily Metheny, Loretta P. Schultz Memorial Award and Woodmen of the World Award; Erica Metheny, Outstanding FBLA Student Award, AHS Class of 2017 Michael S. Calhoun and Heidi B. Laupert Leadership Award and Welcome Home Award; Robert Moffett, Technology Education Achievement Award; Phoebe Puffenbarger, ACT Personnel Services Inc. Scholarship and Ethel Bruce Memorial Award; Chassady Redhead, Orchestra Award and Sheetz Academic Leadership Service Award; Caitlin Robey, Ethel Bruce Memorial Award; Drake Rose, Allegany High School Class of 1953 Making a Difference Award, Ralph R. Webster Memorial Award and Outstanding Journalist Award-Allegany Morning Live; Aubrey Russ, AHS Class of 2016 Damon J. Middleton Award and Louis Armstrong Jazz Award; Kathryn Schram, Allegany High School Class of 1953 Making A Difference Award, Ralph R. Webster Memorial Award and Service Learning Meritorious Award; Faith Stevenson, Bill Bower Award; Samantha Taylor, Linda L. Hafer Memorial Award; Aralynn Teter, Charles E. Hafer Sr. Memorial Award; Christian Turano, Allegany Computer Services IT Award; and Kyleigh Wolford, Thespian Award.
