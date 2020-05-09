CUMBERLAND — Allegany High School has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Biomedical Science. It is one of 143 high schools across the U.S. to receive the honor.
PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of preK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the country.
“Mrs. Florence Saku has been pivotal in the design and implementation of the biomedical science program for the Allegany County Public School System. Allegany High School is fortunate to have her instruct our students through daily engagement and exploration,” said Principal Heidi Laupert.
The recognition honors schools that are committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. Eligible schools have students enrolled in at least three PLTW courses; 25% or more of students participated in PLTW courses or of those who participated, at least 33% took two or more courses; and 95% of students took the end of course assessments.
For more information on Allegany High School’s PLTW program, contact Saku at 301-777-8110.
